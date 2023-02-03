The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox have agreed to a deal involving two young pitchers. The White Sox will be receiving Franklin German, who was the Red Sox minor league relief pitcher of the year in 2022.

Chicago traded away fellow right-handed pitcher Theo Denlinger to land German. To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated pitcher Jason Bilous for assignment.

Franklin German made his debut for the Red Sox last season, appearing in five games at the major league level. However, German struggled in the big leagues, registering an 18.00 ERA and a 4/4 K/BB ratio over just four innings. He was DFA’d by Boston earlier this offseason.

The White Sox are hoping they found a diamond in the rough just based on German’s minor league stats. In 2022, German appeared in 43 games between AA and AAA. He registered a 5-2 record with seven saves, a 2.72 ERA and a 64/19 K/BB ratio over 49.2 innings.

German was ranked as the Red Sox’ 24th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. Their scouting report on the right-handed pitcher noted he has improved his control, although he future still likely lies in the bullpen.

All in all, the White Sox aren’t looking for German to be an immediate difference maker. They’re simply hoping that his MLB debut was a fluke and he is more of the pitcher he represented in the minor leagues. After the performance he put on in AA and AAA last season, the White Sox are hoping their low-key trade for German might someday yield great results.