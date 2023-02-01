The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Giolito was one of several players on Chicago who struggled last season (11-9, 4.90 ERA, 177 K, 1.44 WHIP) but the hope is that he can re emerge as a Cy Young candidate once again in 2023. However, the Sox are going to need a lot more help if they want to find their way back to the postseason, but things have been made a lot more difficult for them now that Abreu has decided to join Houston, and Giolito broke the silence on what he felt when he found out Abreu was joining the Astros.

Lucas Giolito discusses how big of a loss José Abreu is to the White Sox clubhouse pic.twitter.com/2asinXJwuc — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) February 1, 2023

Abreu had been the anchor of Chicago’s lineup over the past nine seasons, and losing him is going to hurt the team dearly. Abreu put together another strong season in 2022 (.304 BA, 15 HR, 75 RBI, .824 OPS) but it still wasn’t enough to will the White Sox to the playoffs. Now they have to find a way to make it back to the postseason without Abreu leading their lineup.

Again, the Sox could be in a good spot if they manage to get some bounce back seasons across their roster, but losing consistent producers is never good, and that’s precisely what Abreu was. Giolito’s feelings are pretty much in line with what most fans were likely feeling when they heard the Abreu news, but the team can’t sulk because of his decision, and they must work on finding a way to replace Abreu in 2023 and beyond.