A day after firing longtime general manager Rick Hahn, it appears the Chicago White Sox already know who his replacement will be. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is expected to name Chris Getz the team's next GM, according to Bob Nightengale.

Getz, who played for the White Sox for parts of two seasons, has been part of Chicago's minor league operations and development for the last seven years. Before that, he helped the Kansas City Royals win the 2015 World Series alongside then-Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

Moore is also a candidate to land a high-ranking job with the White Sox. He is currently with the Texas Rangers as their senior advisor of baseball operations, a post he's held since November.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Jerry Reinsdorf is a very loyal guy, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that he wants to hire internally and furthermore, bring in a close friend of the man he's promoting to be his GM.

Chicago hasn't won a playoff series since the 2005 World Series and has only made the playoffs three times since then. That is not good enough for Reinsdorf and especially not good enough for a team that has had no shortage of talented players.

Though not official yet, the White Sox seem to know who they want manning the ship for the foreseeable future. Chicago fans will hope that Chris Getz and Dayton Moore can start the rebuild sooner rather than later and try to dig the White Sox out of the depths of the American League.