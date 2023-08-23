Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol couldn't believe the dismal clubhouse atmosphere on Tuesday. The somber mood pervaded the clubhouse after the team dismissed general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Kenny Williams.

“It probably shook everybody up in there,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said of Tuesday's news that Ken Williams and Rick Hahn had been fired. Updated story from @lamondpope:https://t.co/e6zHsYLVsz — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 23, 2023

The White Sox parted ways with Hahn and Williams in the midst of a disappointing 49-76 win-loss season. Chicago's Southside team expected a serious run at the AL Central pennant in 2023. Instead, only the 40-88 Kansas City Royals are faring worse in the division. The White Sox are also going to miss the postseason for the 16th time since winning the World Series in 2005.

Pedro Grifol and the White Sox are struggling through a tumultuous 2023 MLB season

Rick Hahn revamped Chicago's roster with a slew of deals leading up to the trade deadline. He traded Lucas Giiolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Jake Burger, and Keynan Middleton in a span of a week. Manager Pedro Grifol had to deal with so many lineup changes.

At first glance, it was obvious Hahn was laying the groundwork for the 2024 MLB season and beyond. However, it was also apparent White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf's patience already wore thin. Reinsdorf also said parting ways with Williams and Hahn was one of the hardest decisions he had ever made.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships with the White Sox…I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years,” Reinsdorf said in a statement.

Perhaps it wasn't just the dismissals of Williams and Hahn that made the Chicago clubhouse atmosphere dreary on Tuesday. Reinsdorf also hinted earlier this week at the team's possible relocation before the 2029 MLB season. Are the White Sox's days in the Windy City numbered?

For now, Hahn's and Williams' replacements have a daunting task ahead of them.