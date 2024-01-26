The White Sox might not let go of Dylan Cease.

Chris Getz and the Chicago White Sox have been very vocal about crafting a new squad during the MLB offseason. A big name that has been included in trade talks is pitcher Dylan Cease. With spring training rapidly and Opening Day approaching, a lot of teams have reported interest in him but not a single deal has come close to completion. However, Pedro Grifol might know why and it could prompt some positive, albeit unsurprised, reactions.

Pedro Grifol was quick to claim that Dylan Cease is going to start for the White Sox come Opening Day, per Vinnie Duber of CHCGO Sports. The manager announced it during the White Sox's local event appearance for a Boys & Girls Club.

It does look like Cease will stay in the White Sox system despite the rumors of a trade this MLB offseason. One reason for that could be the tall price that Chris Getz wants in return for his ace. Big names have been linked to these trades like the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets. Teams that are also in the mix include the Los Angeles Angeles and San Diego Padres.

Among all of those previously mentioned teams, the Orioles look to be the most probable trade partner. Getz and Grifol are seeing an interesting player who goes by the name of Jordan Westburg. However, there is still some reluctance between both parties which means that no trade might happen between them anytime soon.

Why are the White Sox demanding a high price for Cease?

The pitcher just had a down season with the White Sox. Throughout 177 innings, he only recorded a 4.58 ERA. However, his upside when it comes to beating out any hitters is still very huge. He punched out 27.3% of opposing hitters that dared to come his way. His 1.42 WHIP that pairs with a 214:79 K: BB might leave a lot to be desired but that is something that he can work on and bounce back from over time.

If the announcement holds true until the end of spring training, Cease will net his consecutive Opening Day start. He will also have a chance to prove why this White Sox season will be different when they face the Detroit Tigers.