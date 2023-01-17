Dylan Cease enjoyed a terrific 2022 season despite the Chicago White Sox’ overall struggles. Cease, who finished as an AL Cy Young finalist, recently discussed a potential White Sox contract extension, per Scott Merkin.

“I would always be open to something that’s a fair, good deal,” Cease said.

Merkin also reported that Cease said he loves Chicago but nothing is currently in the works that he knows of.

Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito were expected to lead the White Sox’ 2022 pitching rotation. But they both ended up dealing with injuries and all-around underperformance. Meanwhile, Dylan Cease found his footing for Chicago.

He finished the season with a sparkling 2.20 ERA to go along with 227 strikeouts. Although Cease battled his command at times, he found ways to fight through and produce elite results. At just 27-years old, the ceiling remains high for the right-handed hurler.

Chicago was the favorite in the AL Central prior to the 2022 campaign. But Lynn and Giolito’s performance summed up the White Sox in a sense, as Chicago dealt with no shortage of injuries and ultimately missed the playoffs.

The White Sox are aiming to rebound in 2023. They signed Andrew Benintendi to a 5-year, $75 million contract in MLB free agency this offseason. Additionally, they still have a strong core of players capable of performing well. Chicago should be able to bounce back if they can stay healthy.

It will be interesting to see if the Sox and Dylan Cease agree to an extension prior to Opening Day. He was one of their few bright spots last season and is expected to have another big year in 2023.