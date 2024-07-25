Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet is a popular trade candidate as the 2024 deadline draws near. Questions have also emerged about whether or not Crotchet will continue to start games as the season continues. Some rumors have suggested that the 25-year-old could move to the bullpen so he doesn't throw too many innings. Crochet, however, plans on remaining in the starting rotation, per Jon Herman of The New York Post.

“Garrett Crochet plan with White Sox is to pitch normal workload as starter until end of regular season. If traded would need extension to pitch in October. He won’t move to bullpen and will not take any break. Views starter routine as best for health,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Staying healthy is the top priority for Crochet. He doesn't want to risk suffering an injury by pitching too many innings. Playoff baseball is exciting, but it forces pitchers to work deep into the season. According to Heyman, Crochet wants an extension as a safety net in order to pitch in October.

Crochet is still under team control through 2026. Still, an injury could impact a future contract. Agreeing to an extension in 2024 would add security for the left-handed hurler.

Garrett Crochet's impressive 2024 season

There are no guarantees that Crochet will even be traded. He has established himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in the entire sport. Crochet currently has a 3.07 ERA across 21 starts. He also leads the league with 157 strikeouts.

Crochet did not start his first game in the big leagues until 2024. He had previously worked out of the bullpen for the White Sox. Chicago, and clearly Crochet, felt that starting would be the better option. Sure enough, Crochet appears to have what it takes to start games in the big leagues.

Crochet doesn't want that to change. He reportedly has no intention of moving to the bullpen. Contenders will need to decide if they want to offer an extension to Crotchet before trying to acquire him via trade.