The Chicago White Sox’ second half of the season has been, well, a rollercoaster, to say the least. After sitting in the middle of the AL Central, the team seemed to suddenly find their form. They were jousting with the Twins and the Guardians for the division crown. And then, they just… collapsed.

The last few games for the White Sox have been brutal, to say the least. Blown leads, blowout losses, the usual painful stuff. As a result, they have fallen back to below .500, and now sit five games behind the Guardians. Manager Tony La Russa sent a message to Chicago as they try to navigate this rough period in their season. (via Scott Merkin)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa: “Worst thing you can do is get frustrated and depressed, discouraged. Get angry. Do something about it tomorrow. That’s the message. Get some adrenaline pumping and get back to even.”

Barring a historic winning streak, the White Sox’ best bet to make the playoffs is to win their division. The Wild Card contenders in the American League are too far ahead in the win column. A guaranteed spot via a division title is virtually the only thing they can do to make it to the dance.

The White Sox certainly have the talent to be a contender in the league. Their playoff run last season showed that they can at least hang with some of the better teams in the league. The general consensus, though, is that Tony La Russa’s questionable decision-making has hurt the team too much. Can they overcome their self-professed “demons” and make it out of the AL Central in one piece?