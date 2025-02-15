Former MLB star outfielder Grady Sizemore took over as the Chicago White Sox interim manager after the team made the decision to move on from Pedro Grifol in 2024. Sizemore was a candidate to land the full-time manager position following the season, but Chicago ultimately hired Will Venable for the job. Sizemore is still with the team, though, and he shared his thoughts on his 2024 interim managing experience, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“I was proud of the players,” Sizemore said. “I thought they handled a tough situation very well. They handled it like pros and they made it fun for me. That made it a good experience.”

The White Sox endured a historically bad 2024 campaign. Sizemore was placed in a difficult position after taking over the interim manager job for a team that was unquestionably struggling. Nevertheless, Sizemore did everything he could to help the ball club.

Former MLB star Grady Sizemore staying with White Sox

The 42-year-old was once regarded as arguably the best player in MLB. He made three consecutive All-Star teams with the Cleveland Guardians from 2006-2008. In 2008, Sizemore recorded a 30-30 season, hitting 33 home runs and stealing 38 bases.

Sizemore dealt with injury trouble for the remainder of his career, however. He had no shortage of injuries from 2009-2015, and he hasn't played in the big leagues since the '15 campaign.

After taking some time away from the sport, he ended up landing a position with the White Sox before the 2024 season. He was quite familiar with the American League Central after spending a significant portion of his playing career in Cleveland.

Grady Sizemore seems to be a future full-time manager candidate. For now, he will continue to work alongside Will Venable in Chicago. It would not be surprising to see Sizemore end up getting linked to future manager openings around the league, though.