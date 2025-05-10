After learning that the first American-born pope is from Chicago, sports fans immediately began inquiring about his baseball allegiance. Despite an initial report claiming that Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, roots for the Cubs, it turns out the newly elected pope is actually a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan.

Maybe all the White Sox needed was a little divine intervention. Because after Pope Leo XIV’s first full day in his new gig, the team snapped a four-game skid and beat the Marlins 6-2, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

The Cubs were quick to claim the new pope after ABC incorrectly reported his North Side fandom but his Holiness’ brother, John, set the record straight, declaring that Pope Leo XIV has always been loyal to the South Side.

The White Sox justify new pope’s faith

In fact, there’s even a photo, unearthed by The Chicago Sun-Times, showing the new pope, then Robert Prevost, attending the 2005 World Series when Chicago swept the Astros to win the championship.

The Chicago Sun-Times found a photo of Pope Leo, Robert Prevost, at the 2005 World Series against the Astros pic.twitter.com/oNcqpRC5Ry — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Upon learning that the pope is loyal to the South Side, the White Sox posted a video board tribute to their holy supporter. And many fans of the team expressed feeling a deep connection to Pope Leo.

Perhaps his Papacy will begin a new era of success for the woebegone White Sox. Last season, fans suffered through a historically bad campaign as the team lost an MLB-record 121 games. And so far this year Chicago has once again struggled mightily, starting off 11-28. The team is already 15 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

However, the White Sox are 1-0 with Pope Leo on the job. Dressed in their Bulls-inspired City Connect uniforms, Chicago dominated Miami on Friday. Andrew Vaughn led the way with his fourth home run of the season and five players recorded an RBI while six White Sox pitchers combined to hold the Marlins to just two runs.

It’s also noteworthy that the Cubs, now forsaken by the new pope, lost to the Mets 7-2 on Friday. And, as Nightengale pointed out, in keeping with the religious theme, the Cardinals won on Leo XIV’s inaugural day, beating the Nationals 10-0.