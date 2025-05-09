ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball in Chicago as the Miami Marlins face the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-White Sox prediction and pick.

The Marlins come into the series at 14-22 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL East. They just finished a series with the Dodgers, losing two of three games. Further, they have also lost nine of their last 11 games before this series. Meanwhile, the White Sox enter the series at 10-28 on the year, which places them last in the AL Central. They just lost four straight games to the Kansas City Royals.

The Marlins and White Sox will play in game one of the series on Friday.

Marlins-White Sox Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Shane Smith

Edward Cabrera (0-1) with a 6.29 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Cabrera went 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk. He would strike out four batters and give up two runs. Cabrera took the no-decision as the Marlins lost to the Athletics.

Away Splits: Cabrera is 0-0 on the road with an 11.25 ERA and a .450 opponent batting average.

Shane Smith (1-2) with a 2.41 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Last Start: Smith went five innings, giving up five hits and three walks. He would strike out five batters and give up two runs. He would take the loss as the White Sox lost to the Royals 3-0.

Home Splits: Smith is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a .220 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Marlins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-White Sox Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -112

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Marlins vs. White Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNFL/CHSN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Stowers has led the way for the Marlins. He is hitting .303 with a .375 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 RBIs, and 18 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Otto Lopez has been solid. He is hitting .229 with a .294 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Xavier Edwards has stolen nine bases this year, while he is hitting .252 with a .325 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, ten RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Further, Eric Wagaman has been solid this year. He is hitting .244 with a .286 OBP. He has seven doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Finally, Daney Myers is hitting .342 with a .383 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Robert Jr. leads the White Sox in RBIs this year, coming in with 16 RBIs. He is hitting just .192 with a .301 OBP. He has three doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn is hitting just .186 with a .223 OBP. He has six doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas is hitting .220 with a .313 OBP. He has eight doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 15 runs scored.

Lenyn Sosa has also been solid this year. He is hitting .248 with a .271 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored. Finally, Brooks Baldwin is hitting .243 with a .274 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs, and six runs scored.

Final Marlins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Edward Cabrera is coming off one of his best starts of the year. He has two starts this year in which he gave up just two runs. In the other three starts, he has two fivien up five runs and going just four innings, and one giving up three runs. Further, he has given up home runs in four of his five starts this year. The current White Sox have just 12 career at-bats against Edward Carbera. They are just 3-12 with a double and two walks. Lenyn Sosa is 2-2 against Cabrera while Luis Robert Jr. is 1-2 with a double.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have just one win in Shane Smith's seven starts this year. Still, he has been solid. He has not allowed more than three runs in any start this year, while allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of the seven starts. He also has two starts going without a run. Current Marlins do not have a career at-bat against Shane Smith. Still, he has pitched well. While the White Sox have struggled this year, they will get a win over the Marlins in this one.

Final Marlins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox ML (-104)