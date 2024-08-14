After Pedro Grifol vacated the Chicago White Sox manager spot, Grady Sizemore was next in line to take over. It started off well with a victory. The fact that they notched the win over the World Series-contending and Aaron Judge-led New York Yankees made the moment sweeter. All of these were big in terms of starting off the post-firesale rebuild right. So, Cleveland Guardians fans must be very proud of how far their Golden Glove winner has come.

Grady Sizemore has done fairly great in his first few days with the White Sox. While being the interim manager of a rebuilding squad that has a rich baseball history can be stressful, Sizemore is not too worried. In fact, he even sounded off at how great of a time he's having. He outlined his joy that only Guardians fans have seen in the longest time during his latest media appearance, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“These last three or four days have been some of my happiest and most fun days in baseball,” the White Sox head honcho said.

Arguably, Sizemore had the best years of baseball, prior to his manager stint, with the Guardians. He played eight seasons in Ohio. His accolades in those years were three All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger honor, and two Golden Gloves. Throughout that time, he also saw the White Sox notched their third and most recent World Series victory in 2005.

White Sox interim has high praises after win over the Yankees

One would think that a White Sox win over the Yankees would come at a slim margin. They dispelled this notion throughout the game and pummeled Aaron Judge's squad to become the second-ranked AL East squad. By the end of the game, the scoreline was at 12-2 which made a lot of White Sox fans drop their jaws.

Sizemore was nothing short of happy after the win. He outlined what they did right throughout this matchup.

“They have been having great at-bats. They've been battling just showing a lot there. Playing together, feeding off each other, and they just keep competing. Just a great job all around. Right now this feels better than anything. I love those guys. It's such a team effort tonight. Definitely more animated and happier and just rooting those guys on than I ever was for myself. This one, it’s the top right now,” the White Sox interim declared.

Sizemore hopes to have a career as a manager. Hopefully, with a few more wins, the White Sox offers him the post.