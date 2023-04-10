The Chicago White Sox bullpen is down an arm after right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain, retroactive to Apr. 9, according to the Chicago Tribune’s LaMond Pope.

The team also selected the contract of right-hander Keynan Middleton from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move, while outrighting Jonathan Stiever to Charlotte, per Pope.

Kelly had taken a loss, earned a hold and given up three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 2 2/3 innings in three relief appearances for Chicago this season before the injury.

Certainly a tough start to the season for the righty, who has a 10.13 ERA over the nearly three innings. It’s part of a collectively awful bullpen to start the campaign; the team’s 6.80 ERA is the third worst in baseball, better than just the Detroit Tigers (6.84) and Oakland Athletics (7.54).

Keynan Middleton will wear No. 99 for the Sox. He’s appeared in 154 Major League Baseball games in his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old has compiled a 4.01 ERA over those six seasons, adding 135 strikeouts in 143.2 innings pitched, while notching 13 career saves.

The 35-year-old Joe Kelly is in the midst of his second season with the Chicago White Sox, and although it isn’t clear where he injured his groin, it was possibly during his relief appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Chicago will open up a series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday; ace Dylan Cease is on the mound for the White Sox while the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda.