Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

White Sox SS Tim Anderson was ejected from Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants for an exchange with pitcher Logan Webb. Webb responded to a breakdown of the situation on Twitter by Jomboy, and the White Sox shortstop took the opportunity to troll him.

lol — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) April 7, 2023

ain’t shit funny.. witcho big head ass lol

had me mad af…😂 — Seven (@TimAnderson7) April 7, 2023

Anderson seemed to be upset at Webb for quick-pitching him during the game. He began yelling at Webb, and then the umpire stepped in, eventually ejecting the Sox star.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is when Anderson got exponentially more heated, becoming equally as upset at the umpire for tossing him. He can be seen yelling that he wasn’t talking to the umpire, and he has every right to talk to Logan Webb. This led to him repeatedly yelling that more than one Giants’ players, including Webb, are soft.

Webb responded to the breakdown on Friday with a simple ‘lol’, and Anderson responded by poking fun at the size of Webb’s head. A low blow from Anderson, but maybe the quick-pitch warrants it. Either way, Logan Webb got the last laugh.

The Giants beat the White Sox 16-6 and continued their torrid start at the plate. The Giants have three wins, and scored a collective 35 runs in those games. Although they also have four losses, they are showing the potential to get really hot with the bat.

As for Tim Anderson and Logan Webb, it is doubtful they will be spotted hanging out together anytime soon. Another plate appearance between the two would be a storyline to watch, but MLB fans will have to wait for another season. Unfortunately, the Giants and White Sox will not face off again this season.