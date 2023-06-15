Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks was recently put on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching elbow. The right-hander's injury does not seem to be a serious one, but he and the White Sox are taking extra precautions over the handling of his health, especially since he's still in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“It’s all a ‘wait and see,’” Liam Hendriks said prior to Tuesday night's game between the White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium (h/t Scott Merkin of MLB.com). “This year, it’s making sure I get everything handled as far as health-wise. It’s making sure everything is taken care of in the right way.”

Liam Hendriks last appeared in a game on June 9 against the Miami Marlins at home in which he tossed a scoreless winning and got a win in a 2-1 victory. The 34-year-old Hendriks has a 2-0 record, a save, and 5.40 ERA over five games played, thus far in the 2023 MLB regular season. Diagnosed with cancer in December, Hendriks knows that there are certain measures to be taken when dealing with injuries and treatments.

“I need to be cognizant of the way my body reacts and feels with everything, just due to the fact I still don’t have the strongest immune system. There’s a lot of other things going on in my body.”

The elbow injury is quite the same as the one that forced him to miss multiple weeks in the 2022 MLB season.

After playing the Dodgers in the current series, the White Sox will head north for a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners.