Liam Hendriks was forced to miss Chicago White Sox Opening Day as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer. However, Hendriks looks to be winning in his battle as his White Sox return could come sooner than expected.

Hendriks announced during the offseason that he was receiveing treatment for non-Hodkins lymphoma. In a special message to White Sox fans, Hendriks announced that his treatment has almost reached its conclusion.

“Happy Opening Day Sox fans,” Hendriks began his message with. “I just wanted to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today. So I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball.”

A special message from Liam Hendriks: pic.twitter.com/kSE1bjBkZD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2023

Hendriks’ diagnosis was a major hit to the White Sox. Not only is he a lights-out closer, but Hendriks is a well-respected member of Chicago’s organization. Seem him recover from cancer will be one of the White Sox highlights of the season, no matter where they finish.

But when he does return, Hendriks will certainly boost Chicago’s postseason chances. The right-hander joined the White Sox in 2021 and has been an All Star his two seasons on the South Side. In that time, Hendriks has pitched to a 2.66 ERA and a 198/23 K/BB ratio. Hendriks has recorded 75 saves.

The Sox will be glad to have Liam Hendriks pitching in the ninth inning again. His return gives Chicago some added firepower out of the bullpen. But beyond the stats, Hendriks’ return means he won his battle with cancer.

Hendriks is looking to be toeing the rubber for the Sox as soon as possible.