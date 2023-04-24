Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is off to an up and down start to the 2023 MLB Season. He has two quality starts through five outings, something he certainly would have wanted more of after a rough 2022 season. In fact, it seems he can’t avoid the remnants of his 2022 campaign in just reality, but also in the video game MLB The Show.

Lucas Giolito uses MLB The Show to prepare for games but this year it's gotten tougher because they lowered his rating pic.twitter.com/WWQbQChkNj — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) April 24, 2023

“I had a down last year, so they made me like a 70 overall. So it’s like way harder to pitch with myself than it used to be. I think on MLB The Show I used to be in the low 80s for my overall rating, and I could throw a slider and it would go in the general direction that I aimed. Now they made me really shitty, and when I was preparing for my Twins game it was actually hilarious, because I knew that the slider would be an important pitch for me against the Twins…the pitch [slider] would be hanging right down the middle [in MLB the Show].”

Giolito seems to be fighting through his woes from last season on both the real and digital mound. He speaks with a hint of facetiousness, although both him and the White Sox are certainly hoping for better production from the pitcher. Through his five outings, Giolito has pitched to a 4.50 ERA after throwing to a 4.90 ERA in the 2022 season.

This is unfortunate for White Sox fans who have watched their team in general stumble to a 7-15 start to the 2023 campaign. For the cases of the Chicago White Sox and Lucas Giolito, the Sox pitcher hopes to be putting up better numbers in real life, and MLB the Show, very soon.