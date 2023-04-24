The Chicago White Sox (7-15) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (13-9) to begin a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox were just swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. This is very frustrating for them as they had to be walked-off twice in the series. Chicago could have easily walked out of there with a series win, but instead are heading into Toronto on a losing streak. In the series with the Rays, Andrew Benintendi led the way with four hits and a double. Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jimenez (2) and Gavin Sheets all homered in the series.

The Blue Jays were just at Yankee Stadium where they took two of three from the New York Yankees. Toronto’s pitching staff gave up just five runs in the three games. Yusei Kikuchi and Kevin Gausman were the winning pitchers in the series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits and two home runs in the series. Danny Jansen, Brandon Belt and Daulton Varsho each added a home run as well.

Game one of this series will see Lance Lynn take the ball for Chicago while Toronto hands the ball to Chris Bassitt.

Here are the White Sox-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Sportsnet Canada

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox pitching staff has been their kryptonite this season. This means it is up to their hitters to keep this one close. They will be facing a right-handed pitcher in this game. Chicago hits 30 points better against righties this season. 16 of their 23 home runs have come off righties along with 39 of their 47 doubles. If the White Sox can get hot and take advantage of the smaller field in Toronto, they should be able to keep this game close.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are a good hitting team. On the season, they are seventh in the MLB in batting average. Lynn has given up 29 hits in 21 1/3 innings pitched for Chicago. The Blue Jays are going to get a lot of pitches to hit in this game and should be able to hit the ball around the field. Lynn has also given up six home runs this season, seventh most in the MLB. The Blue Jays have moved their fences in and Lynn gives up home runs. Do not be surprised if the Blue Jays hit two or three home runs.

If the Blue Jays can get to the White Sox bullpen early, they will be in good position to cover this spread. Chicago has one of the worst bullpens in baseball. If Toronto gets to the bullpen and forces Chicago to cover four or five innings, there is a chance for a huge offensive night from the Blue Jays.

Final White Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Bassitt had a rough first two starts, but had been a lot better in his last two. That should continue in this game. With the White Sox struggles on the mound and the Blue Jays offense, expect the home team to roll in this one.

Final White Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: