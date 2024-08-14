The Chicago White Sox have been abysmal in 2o24 and are on the brink of playoff elimination. Even Luis Robert Jr. is struggling to say something positive about the White Sox.

At 29-92, Chicago has far and away the worst record in all of baseball. They sit a ridiculous 42.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. With the idea of a postseason berth dissolving early in the season, Robert is trying to find the motivation to finish out the year strong, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“It's frustrating, so frustrating that sometimes you think, ‘I'm quitting,'” Robert admitted. “But of course you won't. You just have to keep working.”

Alongside the White Sox's overall struggles, Robert hasn't fully found his footing at the plate in 2024. Over 64 games, the outfielder is hitting .199 with 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 17 stolen bases. A year prior, Robert hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Robert isn't alone in his slump, but he is certainly feeling the effects of it. Considered arguably the team's best hitter, Luis Robert Jr. has been unable to find his usual power stroke. It has affected his mentals, as any cold streak would. But all Robert can do now is hope to finish out the season strong and hope his bat comes back to life. If nothing else, maybe it'd lead to some positive momentum heading into their next campaign.

Everything has gone wrong for the White Sox

While Robert might be the best example of Chicago's struggles, he is just one player. Chicago acknowledged the bigger issue at hand when they fired manager Pedro Grifol. The White Sox have punted the 2024 season – not like it was their choice with 29 wins – and will focus on what they hope is a brighter future.

But there needs to be rampant changes for the White Sox to truly be considered even Wild Card contenders. Chicago ranks dead last in runs scored (380) and 29th in batting average (.219). They have the ninth-most strikeouts with 1,055. On the flip side of things, the White Sox' pitching hasn't been much better as they rank 29th with their 4.80 ERA. Their 479 walks allowed are the most in the league.

Robert is under team control through the 2027 season, meaning that barring a trade the White Sox will continue to build around him. It is a steep hill back to the top, but the outfielder and the entirety of Chicago's organization is looking for at least a glimmer of hope heading into 2025.