The Chicago White Sox are across the city to take on the Chicago Cubs for a quick two game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox dropped two games to the Cubs about a month ago. Eloy Jimenez was the leading hitter for the White Sox in the series. He had four hits, including two doubles. The White Sox had just one home run on the series, but it was from a player no longer on the team – Jake Burger. On the mound, the White Sox gave up 16 earned runs in the two games played. They did strike out 20 batters, though.

The Cubs hit the ball extremely well in the two games on the South Side. They hit .303, and added six home runs. Nico Hoerner had five hits in the two games, including a home run. Dansby Swanson had two home runs, and they both came in one game. Yan Gomes had the only two doubles on the series for the Cubs. On the mound, the Cubs had an ERA of 5.00, but their WHIP is a low 1.06. The Cubs walked only four people in the two games.

Touki Toussaint will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox. Kyle Hendricks will get the ball for the Cubs.

Here are the White Sox-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Cubs Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-134)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Cubs

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have Toussaint on the mound, and he has not been too bad for them. He has given up four earned runs in each of his last two starts, but the previous outings were very good. Toussaint had a 3.46 ERA in the month of July, and was one of the White Sox better pitchers. He also threw a scoreless inning against the Cubs when they previously played. If Toussaint can go deep into this game, and hold the Cubs to just a few runs, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hendricks has already started against the White Sox. In that start, he went 6 1/3 innings, struck out four, and allowed just three runs on four hits. Hendricks has allowed three earned runs or less in four of his last five starts. The White Sox are bottom of the league in batting average, OPS, and runs scored. Hendricks has a great matchup in this one, and if he can have the same type of start, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs handled the White Sox the first time around, and they are still playing better baseball right now. The White Sox were just swept over the weekend, and the Cubs just won a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays. With this game, I expect the Cubs to do as they did earlier this season. I will take the Cubs to win this game and cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+112), Over 8.5 (-114)