The 2023 MLB season is turning out to be a disaster for the Chicago White Sox — if it isn't already is a catastrophe. And it's not getting better for the club with issues about lack of leadership in the house hounding Pedro Grifol and the White Sox. Former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillen has even shared his thoughts about how Grifol should be running the ship for the South Siders.

"The leaders I thought we had in there weren't leaders." – Pedro Grifol Ozzie argues that the leader is supposed to be Pedro. pic.twitter.com/RHZrOyvYoS — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 7, 2023

Guillen is in a position to talk about leadership as a manager. After all, he once steered the White Sox to a World Series title back in 2005. It was the first World Series win for the White Sox since 1917.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Guillen also shared his opinion amid a recent controversial take from former Chicago relief pitcher Keynan Middleton, who was traded by the White Sox to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. Middleton spilled on the culture in the Chicago clubhouse, saying that “there are no rules or guidelines to follow” in his former team and that “everyone is doing their own thing,” per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

It's a learning process as well for Grifol when it comes to leading players as a manager. This is just his first year as a manager of a Major League Baseball team after being part of the coaching staff of the Kansas City Royals for several seasons.

The White Sox entered Monday with just a 45-68 record — 14 games out of first place in the American League Central and good for just fourth place in the division.