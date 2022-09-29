Luis Robert’s surprising injury admission after White Sox’s failed playoff push

The Chicago White Sox are out of the postseason, failing to make it out of the AL Central despite entering the season as the projected division winners. When the White Sox needed a fire lit under them during their late-season push, it seems no one was around to do that. Outfielder Luis Robert, who has battled a hand and wrist injury recently, got brutally honest on the White Sox’s failed playoff push and his own struggles during the key stretch. Via The Athletic’s James Fegan, Robert shouldered some of the blame for the team’s failure to achieve its goal.

“I asked them to let me try to play,” Robert said, speaking through White Sox team interpreter Billy Russo. “We were making a push to make the playoff and I wanted to be part of that and help the team.”

“I did (ask to play) but I also think it was my mistake because I didn’t realize at that moment that trying to do that, I wasn’t helping them,” Robert said via Russo. “Unfortunately I couldn’t do it. Throughout that process, I was making some bad habits that wasn’t helping me. It wasn’t helping the team. I was picking up bad habits with my swing and that kind of backfired on what I was trying to do. Again, I think that was my mistake. It’s something I learned from that, and at the end, (shutting down) was the best decision we could make.”

Injuries once again derailed what figured to be a breakout season for Luis Robert in 2022. The 24-year-old featured in just 98 games and had far less power at the plate than in years past. Across 401 plate appearances in 2022, Robert hit just 12 home runs. He hit 13 home runs in 296 plate appearances during his 68-game sample in 2021.

During the month of September, Robert was limited to just eight games as he battled a wrist injury. He pleaded with the organization to let him play, a decision which may not have been in the White Sox’s best interest. Across his eight-game span, Robert slashed .044/.044/.044 with just one hit in 23 at-bats. The outfielder played sporadically in September, but has been sidelined since Sept. 23, and likely will continue to rest his wrist now that the White Sox’s playoff hopes have been dashed.

On the year, Robert was solid, but the White Sox were still not able to claim a playoff spot in a division that seemed like it was theirs to lose. It’s a tough lesson for a young player, and he probably wishes he had come to his conclusions a bit earlier, but it’s something he can grow from as he continues to develop in the future.