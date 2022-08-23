2022 has been a disappointment for the Chicago White Sox. The team was expected to run away with the AL Central this season, but that has been far from the case, currently looking to fight their way up the divisional standings after slipping into third place. Their woes were amplified on Tuesday when it was announced that Michael Kopech had sustained a left knee strain during his start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The White Sox announced Kopech would be placed on the 15-day IL as a result of the unfortunate blow.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox have recalled left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kopech’s injury could not have come at a worse time for the White Sox. Sitting 3.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, losing a key rotation member is an injury the White Sox may not be able to cope with, especially with Lucas Giolito’s continued struggles.

Kopech had a noticeable downtick in velocity on his pitches on Tuesday. He threw just 19 pitches in the first inning and failed to record a single out while surrendering four earned runs. Kopech was replaced before the first out of the first inning by Jimmy Lambert. Vince Velasquez threw the bulk of the innings among the seven relief pitchers the White Sox used, as he handled 3.1 innings on the mound.

It’s unclear if the right-hander will be able to return to action after a minimum stay on the IL or if he’ll need more time to get back to full strength before re-taking his place in the White Sox’s rotation. On the year, Michael Kopech has a 4-9 record across 23 starts, striking out 98 batters in 110.2 innings and recording a 3.58 ERA.