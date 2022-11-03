Pedro Grifol’s strong Jose Abreu take ahead of free agency

The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Pedro Grifol to be their next manager after concluding their strange managerial search. Grifol had his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon, and despite not even being officially hired for a full day yet, he’s already focused on Jose Abreu’s impending free agency.

Abreu has been a crucial piece of the White Sox lineup over the past nine seasons, but he may be set to find a new home in free agency this offseason. That won’t fly with Grifol, though, from the sounds of it, who said that any manager would want Abreu in their lineup, and appears to already be making a plea with the front office to keep Abreu in town for the next few seasons.

“I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup. He’s obviously a guy, from the other side, when you see him play, he comes to play every day. He works hard. He plays hurt. He performs. He’s performed for a long time.” Pedro Grifol, NBC Sports Chicago

This is a contrast to the recent reports that Abreu and the White Sox were set to part ways this offseason, and it seems like Grifol may have other plans as he begins his tenure in charge in Chicago. Abreu is going to be 36 next season, but he’s remained productive even as he’s gotten older, meaning there aren’t many reasons to move on from their longtime first baseman this offseason.

Losing Abreu would be a tough loss for the White Sox, but maybe Grifol will be able to convince him to return. Even though his tenure has just started, Grifol is already looking to make the Sox better, and it will be interesting to see what Abreu decides to do this offseason.