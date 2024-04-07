The Chicago White Sox are preparing to be without one of the best players for awhile. The team is accepting that they could be without outfielder Luis Robert Jr. for months, per USA Today. Robert Jr. is dealing with a hip flexor strain, suffered during a game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
White Sox woes
The White Sox are a banged up team right now. The club is already dealing with the loss of designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, who has an adductor strain and is on the injured list. Now, the club has to work around the loss of Robert Jr., who re-injured the same hip flexor that he pulled during the 2021 season. Robert Jr. is also now on the IL.
The hip flexor is muscles at the top of the thighs that help the knee bend toward the chest. Robert Jr. hurt it during that season, and was forced then to sit out several games. The outfielder strained it again on Friday, as he struggled to run the bases during a game against the Royals after getting a base hit.
“You prepare yourself to be in good condition, good shape to play every day and you're doing everything right,” Robert Jr. said through an interpreter, per MLB.com. “Then, when something like this happens, it's frustrating. You start second guessing why, try to find an explanation why.”
The news couldn't come at a worse time. The White Sox are desperately searching for offense, to turn the tide of last year's abysmal season. The team finished 61-101 in 2023, and things aren't looking too much better so far this year. The team is 1-7 on the year so far, and looking for any answers it can find to help bring in runs.
The team is looking at the free agent market to try and bring in some reinforcements, per USA Today. The club is looking at outfielder Tommy Pham, who is an available free agent. The White Sox are also upgrading infielder Lenyn Sosa to the team from triple-A Charlotte, to replace Robert Jr. The club would love to find some production from him.
Robert Jr. had seen his offensive production increase every year he has been in Chicago. Last season, the outfielder hit for a .264 batting average, with a career-high 38 home runs and 80 runs batted in. He has appeared in seven games this season for the team, with two home runs in 28 at-bats. The outfielder's first MLB season was 2020.
The White Sox haven't won the World Series since 2005, when Ozzie Guillén managed the team. Guillén commented on Robert Jr.'s injury Saturday, making some interesting comments about fat on baseball players and how beers and burgers can help players stay in shape.
The White Sox are back in action Sunday, searching for their second win of the season. The team tangles with the Royals, with the first pitch at 2:10 Eastern.