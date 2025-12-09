The 2025 season represented a major improvement for the hapless Chicago White Sox. After setting the record for most losses in a single season in 2024 (with 121), the White Sox improved to 60-102 this past season. But they're not content with that kind of progress, if the rumor mill is to be believed.

While there are plenty of areas that still need fixing for the White Sox, addressing the bullpen is always a good place to start when it comes to establishing a more consistent winning culture. To that end, the White Sox, as per Scott Merkin of MLB.com, reportedly have “preliminary interest” in Pete Fairbanks, the Tampa Bay Rays' closer over the past few seasons.

Fairbanks recorded 75 saves from 2023 to 2025, making him one of the more consistent ninth-inning performers available on the free-agent market. His strikeout rate, however, has taken a turn for the worse over the past few seasons, and he'll be turning 32 years of age prior to the start of the 2025 season.

But one thing's for sure — Fairbanks gets results. Ever since becoming the Rays' full-time closer in 2023, he has posted an ERA of 2.98 with 171 strikeouts in 151.0 innings of work.

He will surely be a big addition for the White Sox as a late-game weapon, should they manage to pull that signing off.

White Sox bullpen needs a lot of work

The White Sox's bullpen still needs a lot of work even though they've been making progress. Grant Taylor, their second-round pick in 2023, has emerged as a quality high-leverage arm, tallying 1.7 fWAR in his first season in the big leagues.

Taylor appears primed to be a late-game weapon for the White Sox for years to come. But there is no such thing as a one-man bullpen show. Adding Fairbanks would, at the very least, help ease the pressure on Taylor.