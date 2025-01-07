The Chicago White Sox and former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Chris Cotillo of masslive.com.

“Source: Bobby Dalbec gets $1.25M in the majors with the White Sox. $500K in incentives. Opt-out clauses in June and July. It’s a minor league deal,” Cotillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dalbec, a powerful left-handed slugger, has displayed signs of intriguing potential at the big league level. In 2021, Dalbec smashed 25 home runs in 133 games played. He has been unable to replicate his 2021 campaign since, however, and at 29 years old the Red Sox are seemingly content with heading in a different direction.

Dalbec struggled in 2024 while playing in 37 games. He slashed just .133/.217/.193/.410 across 37 games played. He hit only one home run during that span as well. The Red Sox ultimately designated Dalbec for assignment in September. He was sent to Triple-A after clearing waivers.

For the White Sox, the acquisition represents a low-risk, high-reward move. Dalbec could realistically become a 30-home run hitter if he plays up to his potential. If Dalbec struggles again, though, then Chicago can move on without too much concern given the minor league contract. If Dalbec makes the big league team, he will reportedly earn $1.25 million.

The White Sox are fresh off a historically bad 2024 season. Chicago is in the middle of a necessary rebuild as they hope to turn things around within the next few years. They are not close to contending yet, but the White Sox could find themselves playing quality baseball within the next few years if they complete a successful rebuild of the roster.

There is a chance that Bobby Dalbec could factor into Chicago's long-term plans if he plays well. He also may choose to test free agency once again if he enjoys a bounce back 2025 season with the White Sox.