Rumors have swirled about the Chicago White Sox possibly relocating. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently addressed the possibility of the rumors coming to fruition during an interview on Fox Sports 1, per Audacy's 670 The Score.

“Chicago is an anchor city for us,” Manfred said. “I think that the White Sox are in a difficult situation. I think the location of the stadium is tough, but I have confidence that things are going to work out in Chicago and that we’re going to continue to have two teams in Chicago.”

Manfred believes the team will remain in Chicago. This is tremendous news for White Sox fans. It remains to be seen if the ball club will end up receiving a new stadium at some point.

The White Sox's current focus is on preparing for potential offseason moves. The 2024 White Sox endured a historically bad season. They finished the season with an abysmal 41-121 record. Chicago is in the middle of a rebuild and they are likely a few years away from contending once again.

Amid relocation rumors and forgettable seasons, it is a difficult time for fans of the team. Perhaps Rob Manfred's message will provide the team with an element of hope, though.

With that being said, nothing has been officially confirmed. Manfred “has confidence that things are going to work out in Chicago” but relocation has not been completely ruled out. It will be a situation worth closely monitoring.

As mentioned, however, the White Sox are primarily focused on the upcoming offseason. Their rebuild will continue which means important players could be traded away. Additionally, the ball club needs to hire their next manager.

Grady Sizemore is a candidate after he took over as their interim manager once the team moved on from Pedro Grifol. The White Sox will consider multiple options for their next manager, however.

The 2024 offseason will be pivotal for the Chicago White Sox following their frustrating regular season.