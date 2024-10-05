Officially, the Chicago White Sox just came off the worst MLB season in the modern era. The team went 41-121, breaking the 1962 New York Mets record of 120 losses. Manager Pedro Grifol was fired in the middle of his second season, and GM Chris Getz is gearing up for potentially very long rebuild. Realistically, there's nowhere for the White Sox to go but up. Although the course that Getz follows in this rebuild will be heavily reliant on whom he selects as the team's next manager.

Could it be interim manager Grady Sizemore, who went 13-32 in his 45 games in charge? An outside hire that has experience with rebuilding clubs, like former Chicago Cubs skipper David Ross or Skip Schumaker, who left the Miami Marlins after two years in charge? Or a rising coach that is ready to grow alongside a young team, such as Milwaukee Brewers associate manager Rickie Weeks Jr. and Pirates bench coach Don Kelly?

The managerial field is filled with plenty of options, and it will be intriguing to see who Getz selects. If he gets it right, then he will likely have a job with the White Sox for as long as he wants. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf is certainly loyal, sometimes to a fault. After appointing the next on-field boss, Getz must work with them to bring in free agents that will make the club better in at least a short-term aspect. Preferably players that would be good trade bait or are coming off lost seasons and could potentially contribute to a young roster that is short on veteran leadership.

Players who fit those criteria, and a few others, are broken down below. Leading off the list: a former National League MVP that could potentially switch sides of the Second City, Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. Would the center fielder opt out of his deal with the Cubbies to pursue a more secure future? It's certainly not out of the question.

1. Could Cody Bellinger switch from North Side to South Side?

Coming off a solid 2.2 WAR season in his second season at the Friendly Confines, Bellinger has an opt out that he could exercise this offseason. The question is, would he receive a multiyear pact with more value than his $27.5 million choice he has coming up? In the right circumstances, he certainly could. Furthermore, it feels as if the White Sox could be a club that would offer him more money and years on his next deal.

A .266 batting average to go along with 18 home runs, 78 RBI and nine stolen bases is a pretty good season. Not as good as his 2023 season (his numbers were quite a bit higher across the board then), or his 2019 NL MVP season. But for a club like the South Siders, last year's numbers would be a welcome sight in their lineup. Also, he could bring the veteran leadership that a team like the Sox could use. Will he opt out of his deal with the North Siders? And if he did, would he move across town and call Guaranteed Rate Field home? It is a possibility that could happen come this winter.

2. Kenley Jansen would provide veteran leadership for White Sox bullpen

Another strong veteran leader could be Jansen, who has plied his trade with the Boston Red Sox for the past two seasons. The longtime closer mostly plied his trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and also played with the Atlanta Braves in 2022 before heading to Beantown. Now, the 37-year-old is heading into his 16th season in the majors, and possibly towards his fourth team.

Would he want to join a rebuilding team? Or pursue a role with a club that could provide him with another championship? At this point in his career, money would likely be not as concerning to Jansen as it possibly was earlier in his major league tenure. A role leading a young White Sox bullpen could very well interest him, especially if a role with a contender isn't satisfactory. Jansen has outside chance at 500 saves, as he currently has 447 following his time with the Dodgers, Braves and Red Sox. Could a chance at 500 happen with the Pale Hose?

3. John Means has ability to be short-term ace for White Sox

Starting off with the bad news: Means underwent Tommy John surgery in May, and likely wouldn't return until sometime in 2025. However, a two-year deal for the veteran left-hander would be something that we've seen a lot of clubs do over the past few years. Have them rehab from the surgery in their first season with the team and return in year two full time. Based on the timing of his injury, he could very well return next season.

Current staff ace Garrett Crochet is reportedly on the trade block and could be moved for a hefty package of prospects. It would behoove the Sox to keep Crochet, but in either scenario, adding Means wouldn't be a bad choice. Just like Bellinger and Jansen, the 31-year-old would be a good influence for the young Chicago pitching staff. It's a role that Means has already performed during his time with the Baltimore Orioles. If the timing and fit are right, then he could be the number one or two starter for a team that looks to make a leap just like the O's have made in the recent past.