Mike Moustakas gets a chance with the White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox have signed three-time All-Star and former World Series champion Mike Moustakas to a minor league deal, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Although there is no assurance that he will be able to make the Opening Day roster of the White Sox in the 2024 MLB season, Moustakas will still have a chance to prove to the team that he deserves a spot. The former Kansas City Royals star last played in the big leagues in Los Angeles Angels threads in the 2023 campaign. He started that season with the Colorado Rockies but was traded by the National League West division franchise to the Halos for pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc in June. In 112 total games in 2023 with the Rockies and the Angels, Moustakas slashed .247/.293/.392 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs along with just an 81 OPS+.

It has been a while since Moustakas has been a consistently productive hitter, though, he did post an OPS+ in the 112 games and 386 plate appearances he had with the Rockies before the trade to Los Angeles.

Moustakas has an interesting connection with the White Sox, as Chicago's current general manager, Chris Getz, was a former teammate with the Royals, so that link may have played a factor in the club giving the veteran infielder a shot at playing for a 14th season in the majors.

Moustakas, who also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds can boost his stock in the upcoming Spring Training, with the White Sox scheduled to play the Chicago Cubs on Feb, 23.