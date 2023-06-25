In a rather surprising and weird turn of events, the Los Angeles Angels made a trade with the Colorado Rockies on the same night they absolutely trashed the Denver franchise.

The Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from the Rockies in exchange for right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. In a related move, LA designated Kevin Padlo for assignment in order to make room for the 34-year-old.

It remains to be seen how the Angels plan to use Moustakas, though they can certainly use some more depth at the infield amid the injuries to Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela.

Mike Moustakas is having quite the resurgent season this 2023. After signing a minor league deal with the Rockies, he proceeded to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. In 47 games with Colorado, he has recorded four home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .270/.360/.435.

A three-time All-Star, Moustakas might be able to join the Angels quickly and face his former team on Sunday as the two squads play the third of their three-game series.

It will surely be interesting to see how he performs, especially after the Angels destroyed the Rockies on Saturday evening. For those who missed it, LA showed no mercy to Colorado and demolished them 25-1, thanks in large part to a huge 13-run third inning that allowed them to pull away for good. By the end of the fourth inning, Mike Trout and Co. were up 23-0 and gave their opponents little hope for a comeback.

Maybe Moustakas can help the Angels replicate that success and show the Rockies they made a big mistake moving him.