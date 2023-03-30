New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb have combined to make history on Opening Day, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Both Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb both struck out 10+ batters in the game, which is only the third time that has happened on Opening Day.

Webb has turned into the ace of the Giants pitching staff over the last couple of years, and the team has built a good reputation when it comes to developing pitchers.

Cole made even more history in the game, setting a new record for strikeouts by a Yankee on Opening Day with 11, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

Cole struck out 10 in the first four innings, and reached 11 strikeouts in six innings. This is a much better start to the season than Gerrit Cole had in 2022. He gave up multiple runs in the first inning of his Opening Day start in 2022, including a home run to Rafael Devers, who has had good numbers against him since Cole signed with the Yankees. Cole also had rough outings in his second and third starts of 2022. In his second start against the Toronto Blue Jays, he gave up multiple home runs to Vlad Guerrero Jr. In his third start, he struggled to get out of the first inning against the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees had a disappointing postseason run last year, getting swept by the Houston Astros, but it was not the fault of Cole. He pitched well in two game against the Cleveland Guardians. He did not have a great outing against the Astros, but he dealt with some bad breaks from his defense.

It is a good sign for the Yankees that Cole got off to a strong start on Opening Day.