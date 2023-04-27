The Chicago White Sox have struggled mightily this season, sputtering to a 7-18 start. They may soon be getting two of their most important players back on the diamond.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Friday and Liam Hendriks is slated for a check-up next week with hopes to begin an assignment of his own soon after, according to James Fegan.

Anderson has been out since April 10 when he left a game early with a left knee sprain. He was placed on the injured list the next day but should be ready to rejoin the White Sox lineup during the first week of May. The two-time all-star is hitting for a .298 average in 47 at-bats this season.

Hendriks meanwhile has been away from the team after he announced he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January. He received chemotherapy treatment and announced he was cancer-free and prepared to begin his come back to the White Sox on April 20.

Hendriks has been named an all-star in each of the last two seasons with the White Sox, establishing himself as one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. Since 2019 he has 114 saves and a 2.26 ERA in 226 games.

The White Sox were expected to get back into playoff contention this season after a .500 season in 2022. They’ve only gotten worse across the first month of 2023, sporting the third-worst record in baseball through 25 games. Getting back Tim Anderson and Lian Hendriks should help the cause a bit, but there is still a lot of work to be done for the White Sox to make some noise.