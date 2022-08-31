Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue

Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.

Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2022

Nightengale reports that Tony La Russa will be undergoing further testing with his doctors in Arizona. The White Sox released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that bench coach Miguel Cairo will be serving as the interim manager in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa, 77, has been a big-league manager since 1979. He appeared to be in good health when speaking to reporters before the game on Tuesday, though he is certainly at an age where health issues can creep up.

It’s bad enough that fans now have to worry about the health of Tony La Russa. They also have to worry about the 63-66 White Sox, who are 7.5 games out of a Wild Card spot and fading fast, somehow finding a way to win games without their manager.

Of course, the White Sox are no strangers to key pieces being absent from the lineup- or the dugout. They’ve dealt with a bevy of injuries to seemingly every important player on the roster- Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert- and that’s just to name a few.

Now, Chicago will need to dig deep and try to make a last-second push for the postseason. and they’ll have to do it without Tony La Russa.