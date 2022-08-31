Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone’s minds right now. Chicago’s players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead of their Wednesday game against the Kansas City Royals, per Yahoo Sports.

White Sox 1B/OF Andrew Vaughn admitted that the Tony La Russa situation is “kinda scary.”

“It’s unbelievably tough,” Vaughn said. “I don’t really have much knowledge of what’s going on. I hope everything’s okay. Kinda scary. Stuff can happen so fast. Yesterday he was fine and then, all of a sudden, something must’ve happened. Hopefully, he gets better.”

1B/OF Gavin Sheets added that the White Sox are “praying for him.”

“Kinda shocked all of us,” Sheets said. “We don’t know the full details yet. Obviously, praying for him. Hope for a speedy recovery. We found out probably an hour before the game yesterday. We’re just praying for him and hope he gets back as soon as possible.”

Focusing on baseball will be difficult given Tony La Russa’s uncertain situation. But they will need to do their best to defeat the Royals on Wednesday. Chicago has struggled as of late, but they are still alive in the postseason race. But clinching a playoff spot will be difficult without question, especially with their manager in the hospital.

We wish Tony La Russa nothing but the best.