‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season

The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning quickly turn into an ugly defeat.

After the game, starter Johnny Cueto implored the White Sox to show more fight. There have been far too many letdowns this season.

“We can’t get comfortable,” Cueto said of his White Sox, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We need to go out and play and play hard and show what we can do. We need to fight. We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any.”

That’s a rather ominous statement given we’re heading into mid-August and 111 games have been played. Everybody has been waiting and waiting for the White Sox to play to their potential, but they just can’t find a consistent rhythm. They’re in the midst of an easy stretch of their schedule but haven’t been able to make any big moves in the standings.

Luckily for Chicago, the AL Central is a total dumpster fire. The White Sox are just 2.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians, who just overtook the slumping Minnesota Twins. They’re also just 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

There’s still a good amount of season left for Chicago. As disappointing as they’ve been, the White Sox could make a push into the playoffs and anything can happen in the postseason. But things will have to change after months of mediocre play. We’ll see if they have that fire in them to turn things around.