The Chicago White Sox have suffered through a disastrous 2023 season and that has resulted in major changes to the team's front office. Long-time executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn were fired by owner Jerry Reinsdorf, and they have been replaced by Vice President/General Manager Chris Getz. The move is one that sits well with White Sox 3rd baseman Yoan Moncada.

Overall, the White Sox have been a team that has made multiple mistakes in the field and on the bases, and they have been called out at various moments for a lack of hustle and awareness. Moncada is among the White Sox players who has been criticized for overall inconsistent performance and an inability to come through when the White Sox have a chance to win a game.

Nevertheless, the White Sox almost certainly will depend on Moncada next year to demonstrate the kind of improvement that will allow the team to play much better baseball next year.

“Honestly, I just need to find a different way to do things in my preparation,” Moncada said. “That’s something I have to figure out during the offseason. Try to do new things that can help me to stay healthy.”

Yoan Moncada has been one of the most disappointing players in baseball in 2023. He has had an injury-plagued season and has played in just 69 games this year. Going into Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers, Moncada is slashing .248/.292/.380 with 5 home runs and 28 runs batted in.

The White Sox are going to need quite a big more from Moncada next year, and if he doesn't deliver, Getz will almost certainly have to make a move with him.