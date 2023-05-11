The struggling Chicago White Sox are looking for good news wherever they can find it. They may get some when they get back into action Friday night at home against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. There appears to be an excellent chance that 3rd baseman Yoan Moncada could return to the lineup.

Sounds like Yoán Moncada will be back tomorrow. Pedro Grifol just said it’s a possibility, but he’s not playing in Charlotte tonight — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 11, 2023

The White Sox definitely need him as soon as he could possibly return. Chicago dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon, and they dropped 3 of 4 to the last-place team in the American League Central Division.

With the season nearly 25 percent complete, the White Sox have a 13-26 record, and they are 8.5 games behind the 1st place Minnesota Twins. They are only 1 game ahead of the Royals.

Much was expected from the White Sox this season under first year manager Pedro Grifol. However, the team has gotten off to a very slow start, and with the Astros coming to town for the weekend, it doesn’t figure to get much easier any time soon.

Moncada has been on the injured list with lower back soreness since April 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple A Charlotte earlier this month, and he has been hitting the ball well. Moncada batted .308 (12-for-39) with two homers and five RBI in a nine-game stint with the minor-league team.

The 27-year-old Yoan Moncada struggled at the plate last season as he slashed .212./273/.353 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI. The White Sox are hoping he can come close to the numbers he put on the board in 2019 when he slashed .315/.367/.548 while hammering 25 home runs and driving in 79 runs