Chicago White Sox right-hander Drew Thorpe, one of the most promising arms in the organization, experienced a “soreness setback” during his offseason training, delaying his preparation for Spring Training. Thorpe revealed the issue while speaking to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin.

“Drew Thorpe had a soreness setback this offseason. He got a cortisone shot today and hopes to pick up playing catch later this week. Will start Spring Training behind but not sure by how much,” via Merkin on X, formerly Twitter.

The 24-year-old Thorpe, who was acquired in a high-profile trade last offseason, reassured fans that his arm had no structural damage. “Yeah, I’ll be a little slow to start,” Thorpe explained. “Probably start playing catch again next week, but should be a fairly quick ramp up. Everything structurally in my arm, I got MRIs a couple of weeks ago, everything is clean, everything is good. It’s part of the surgery process, I guess.”

Thorpe also addressed concerns about his health, emphasizing the positive results from recent medical evaluations. “Everything structurally in my arm, I got MRIs a couple of weeks ago, everything is clean, everything is good. It’s part of the surgery process, I guess,” he said, referencing the procedure he underwent last season to remove a bone spur from his elbow.

Drew Thorpe will likely miss the start of the season for the White Sox

Thorpe’s 2024 campaign was a rollercoaster. After being traded twice during the offseason, he joined the White Sox with significant hype as a top-100 prospect. The young pitcher impressed at Double-A with a 1.35 ERA across 60 innings, earning a direct promotion to the big leagues in June. However, his major league debut showcased both promise and inconsistency.

Thorpe finished the season with a 5.48 ERA in 12 starts, demonstrating flashes of dominance but also struggling with command and velocity. His fastball, which scouts noted could touch 95 mph, averaged just 91.1 mph in the majors. Physical setbacks, now attributed to ongoing elbow issues, may have contributed to his struggles.

Despite the rocky debut, the White Sox remain optimistic about Thorpe’s potential, especially with a fully healthy arm. His offseason setback means he will start Spring Training behind schedule, but the team expects him to ramp up quickly and return to form.

The White Sox are counting on Thorpe to play a significant role in their rotation as they navigate a rebuilding phase. With a healthy Thorpe, fans can look forward to a more consistent and impactful presence from the promising right-hander in 2025.