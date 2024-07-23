The Chicago White Sox are in the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

White Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Jon Gray

Garrett Crochet (6-6) with a 3.03 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 107.1 innings pitched, 150K/23BB, .199 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 4.17 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 41 innings pitched, 50K/11BB, .205 oBA

Jon Gray (4-4) with a 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 86.1 innings pitched, 73K/23BB, .266 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Angels: Win, 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 games, 9 starts, 3.78 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 47.2 innings pitched, 38K/13BB, .264 oBA

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: +108

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Crochet has been excellent as the White Sox ace this season. Now, this could be his last start with the White Sox this season. Crochet only went two innings in his last start before the All-Star break, but do not expect that to happen again in this game. Chicago needs Crochet to go deep into this game if they want to win. If Crochet can go deep into this game, and pitch as he has all season, the White Sox will be able to win.

Chicago is not a good offensive team this year. That is a known fact. However, Jon Gray is a hittable pitcher. Teams are hitting .266 off him this season, and it only gets better the more times the lineup faces him. As the game goes on, Gray tends to get more hittable. The White Sox have to take advantage of this. If they can put some runs on the board in those middle innings, the White Sox will win.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gray does struggle a little bit, but he has one of the easiest matchups in this game. The White Sox are towards the bottom of the MLB in plenty of offensively categories. That includes batting average, OPS, strikeouts, walks taken, home runs, and whiff percentage. Gray should have no problem shutting down the White Sox in this game, and helping the Rangers win.

Texas only needs to score a couple runs off of Crochet in this game. They have scored 65 runs through the first 15 games of July, which is over four runs per game. That would be plenty to beat the White Sox in this game. Chicago scores just 3.13 runs per game this season, so scoring three or four runs should be plenty for the Rangers to win this game. As long as they do that, they will win.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The only time I am comfortable betting on the White Sox is when Crochet is on the mound. He is pitching well, but has not gone deep into games this month. I am going to stick with betting against Chicago and take the Rangers to win this game straight up.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-126)