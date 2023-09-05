The Chicago White Sox take their four game losing streak on the road as they square off with the Kansas City Royals. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox were blown out by the Royals in game one of the series 12-1. Chicago recorded only three hits in the loss. Yoan Moncada, Lenyn Sosa, and Trayce Thompson were the only players to record a hit in the game for Chicago. Sosa Scored the run for the White Sox. Jesse Scholtans was the losing pitcher for Chicago. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowed five runs on nine hits, and two home runs.

The Royals had 16 hits in the win. Five different players had multi-hit games in the win, and four different players had multiple RBI. Edward Olivares led the team with three hits, two runs scored, two home runs, and three RBI. Cole Ragans was outstanding on the mound for the Royals. He went six innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out seven in the win. This outing lowered his season ERA to 3.00.

Dylan Cease and Brady Singer will be the starting pitchers for the game.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-200)

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Royals

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Brady Singer has been on and off this season. He has a 5.15 ERA, 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings, and he allows opponents to hit .276 off him. Singer has been better at home, but the White Sox still have a chance to get to him in this game. If players like Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn, and Yoan Moncada can get get hot in this game, the White Sox will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Dylan Cease was once a very good pitcher, but he has been struggling this season. He has especially been struggling in his last three starts. In those games, Cease has thrown 15 innings, allowed 22 hits, struck out 19, walked 10, and his ERA is over 9.00. In the month of August, Cease had an 8.07 ERA, and his walks were way up. Cease has not been able to pitch well, and the Royals should be able to cover the spread because of it.

Kansas City faced Cease all the way back in May. It was long ago, but nothing has changed. Kansas City scored seven runs on nine hits through five innings off of Cease in that game. If the Royals can take advantage of a struggling pitcher once again, they will cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

To be honest, I could not think of much reason that the White Sox would win this game. It is baseball, and the Royals are one of the worst teams in the MLB, but Chicago is headed that way. Singer has been very good at home this season, and he has already shut down the White Sox once this season. I expect the same thing to happen in this game. I will take the Royals to cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (+164), Over 9.5 (-105)