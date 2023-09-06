The Chicago White Sox are on the road trying to avoid being swept by the Kansas City Royals. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox lost the first two games of the series, and that extended their losing streak to five games. Game two of this series with Kansas City ended in a walk-off balk. In that game, the White Sox started off with a large 6-0 lead. Andrew Vaughn was 3-5 with two runs scored, and a home run. Yoan Moncada, and Korey Lee also homered in the game. Chicago finished with 13 total hits on the night. Dylan Cease threw 5 1/3 innings with four runs allowed on eight hits. He struck out seven in the loss. Gregory Santos was the losing pitcher as he balked in the winning run.

The Royals mounted a large comeback in the game. M.J Melendez, Nelson Velasquez, and Michael Massey all went deep for the Royals. Melendez and Massey had two RBI each to lead the Royals. Brady Singer was the starting pitcher for the Royals in the game. He went five innings, allowed six runs on nine hits, and struck out two. Jackson Kowar was the winnig pitcher in the game. He threw a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one.

Touki Toussaint will get the start for the White Sox while Jordan Lyles starts for the Royals.

Here are the White Sox-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-188)

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Royals

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Toussaint has actually been pretty good at limiting the hits this season with the White Sox. He has allowed just 50 hits in 64 2/3 innings pitched, which gives opponents a .216 batting average off him. On the road, that average drops to .206. Toussaint is a hard pitcher to hit, he just has a little bit of a walk problem. Toussaint needs to limit those walks if he wants to be successful in this game, but he does have a few games with low walk totals. If he can do that, he will go deeper into this game, and the White Sox will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Lyles will get the ball for the Royals in this game. He has gone eight innings in three of his last five starts, and has been able to go pretty deep into games this season. He has not been pitching all that well, but he does show signs of being a good pitcher. The White Sox have become one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB this season. They are struggling to hit for power, and they have the worst record since the All-Star break. If Lyles can go deep into this game, and keep the White Sox from getting hot offensively, the Royals will cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a higher scoring game, and I would not be surprised to see that happen. When it comes to covering the spread, I am going to give the edge to the Royals. I will take the home team in this game.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (+155), Over 9.5 (-122)