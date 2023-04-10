Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early due to left knee soreness. The apparent injury occurred in the fourth inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win. Anderson stayed in the game for another inning before being removed in the sixth.

In the midst of a rundown, Anderson collided with Twins right fielder Matt Wallner. Though the contact didn’t look too aggressive Anderson appeared to be in immediate discomfort. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said he is “optimistic” about Anderson after the latter was briefly evaluated and was walking around postgame, according to James Fegan.

Anderson is one of the leaders in the White Sox clubhouse and one of Chicago’s best players. He enjoyed a hot start to the season notching seven hits in the opening series of the season. Overall through 11 games this season (including Monday), Anderson has a .298 batting average with five extra-base hits, four RBIs and five steals.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, any number of games Anderson misses could be crucial to the White Sox season. Chicago struggled significantly without Anderson in the lineup last season as he was limited to 79 games due to multiple injuries. Anderson has established himself as one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball over the last couple of seasons with a .318 average since 2019.

The White Sox will be in a dogfight for the AL Central crown this season with the Twins and the reigning division champion Cleveland Guardians. White Sox fans will be hoping Tim Anderson is not out for long.