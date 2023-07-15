The Chicago White Sox take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Braves.

The Chicago White Sox have some decisions to make. They were the runaway American League Central champion two years ago. They still have a lot of players from that team on their 2023 roster. However, player development and pitching depth have not evolved the way the organization had hoped. The White Sox have ace Dylan Cease, closer Liam Hendriks, star slugger Luis Robert, and not a whole lot else. They have a few untouchable, elite players, but a lot of their roster should be viewed as expendable before the upcoming MLB trade deadline. One would think that the White Sox will be sellers and that they need to reset from the ground up, infusing their roster with hungry, young players and conceding that the current roster just isn't worth hanging onto as a collective whole. The White Sox were the most disappointing team in the majors last year, and they're one of the most disappointing teams in the bigs this year. The logical move is to blow it all up and start fresh. However, since no American League Central team is playing well this year — the Minnesota Twins lead the division at the .500 mark (46-46), the White Sox aren't totally finished in their division race. If they win 8 of 10 over the next two weeks, they might not want to sell at the deadline, but they can't be baited into bad decisions just because their division is poor. It will be fascinating to see how Chicago handles the next few weeks.

Here are the White Sox-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Braves Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+118)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-142)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Braves

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox know that Luis Robert has been sensational for them this season, particularly in recent weeks. Robert, who put on a show with his easy power and smooth swing at the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle earlier this week, has been torching big-league pitching. Spencer Strider is a tough pitcher, but if he leaves his fastball over the plate and doesn't get late movement on it, Robert will take him deep. If there are men on when Robert cuts loose, the White Sox could grab an early 3-0 lead and halt the Braves' momentum. Chicago knows it needs to make a push in the A.L. Central, whereas the Braves — who have an enormous lead in the National League East — aren't in nearly as urgent a situation. If based on urgency and desperation, Chicago has a lot more incentive to win this game. Besides, the Braves are bound to cool off at some point. They have to … right?

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are not a good team, and Lance Lynn — their starter for this game — has been carrying an ERA north of 5.50 for much of the season. The Braves, who have been mashing the ball all year and had six players with at least 15 home runs before the All-Star break, picked up right where they left off before the break in their return to the diamond on Friday night against the White Sox. Matt Olson, who is making a strong case for National League MVP alongside teammate Ronald Acuna, hit a grand slam in the first inning to remind the Sox and everyone else, “Yeah, we're not cooling off. We're going to keep punishing opponents.” It was a clear message which indicates the Braves aren't going to relax or slow down.

On the morning of June 3, the Braves were 33-24. Since then, they're 27-5. They're absolutely unconscious right now and look like the best team in baseball by a substantial margin. Spencer Strider is a high-quality pitcher, far better than Lance Lynn. This is not hard.

Final White Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick

Don't overthink this. The Braves are great, the White Sox below average. The Braves have won 27 of 32. The White Sox are 17 below .500. You know what to do.

Final White Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5