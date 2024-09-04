ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles look to close ground in the Al East race as they face the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Orioles prediction and pick.

White Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Albert Suarez

Jonathan Cannon (2-9) with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Cannon went five innings in his last start, giving up five hits, four walks, and a home run. He would surrendered four runs in a loss to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Cannon is 1-5 in eight road starts this year. He has a 5.40 ERA and a .315 opponent batting average.

Albert Suarez (7-4) with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went seven innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and striking out four. He would give up two runs in a win over the Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: In nine starts and 12 appearances at home, Suarez is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA and a .236 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Orioles Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: +270

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PT

TV: NBCSCH/MASN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way. He is hitting .235 with a .290 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 59 RBIs and 48 runs scored. Andrew Benintendi has also been solid. He is hitting .218 on the year with a .279 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 41 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .244 this year with a .314 on-base percentage. He has just eight home runs but has 41 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Andrew Benintendi has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Gavin Sheets has also been solid. He is hitting .348 in the last week, with two RBIS, but has not scored a run. The White Sox have struggled at the plate as of late. They have hit just .196 in the last week with one home run and 12 runs scored in seven games. That is good for less than two runs per game in the last week.

Only five members of the White Sox have at-bats against Albert Suarez. They are 0-7 with a walk. The one walk is from Nicky Lopez, who has just that one plate appearance.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .240 with a .310 on-base percentage. Santander has 39 home runs, 89 RBIs and 80 runs scored. Also have a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .276 batting average and a .362 on-base percentage. Henderson has 34 home runs and 83 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 16 stolen bases and 103 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .259 this year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs 72 RBIs and 62 runs scored this year.

Emmaneul Rivera has been great in the last week. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a home run, five RBIS, and two runs scored in the last week. Gunnar Henderson is not hitting great, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .172 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and a run scored. Ramon Urias is hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .474 on base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored this week. The Orioles are hitting well as of late. They are sitting .254 in the last week with nine home runs and 39 runs scored in seven games.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Jonathan Cannon has struggled as of late. He has lost four straight starts, giving up 17 runs in 19.2 innings of work. That is good for a 7.79 ERA in the last four starts. Meanwhile, Albert Suarez has been great as of late. In six starts in August, he went 2-0 with a 1.97 ERA. Still, the Orioles went just 3-3 in those games. In the early part of the month, the Orioles struggled with run support, but they have been better as of late. The Orioles are scoring just under six runs per game. Take the Orioles to win big.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5