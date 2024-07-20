The Chicago White Sox will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. Journey with us as we share our MLB odds series, make a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

White Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Brady Singer

Jonathan Cannon (1-3) with a 4.41 ERA

Last Start: Cannon went six innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs, seven hits, striking out four, and walking two in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Cannon has struggled on the road, going 0-2 with a 6.62 ERA over four starts away from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Brady Singer (5-6) with a 3.20 ERA

Last Start: Singer struggled in his last outing, going just 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs, eight hits, striking out three, and walking one in a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Singer has been better at home, going 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA over 10 starts at Kauffman Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +168

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Royals

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBCS Chicago

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox have had a season to forget. Sadly, they came out of the All-Star Break with a 27-71 record, the worst in baseball. The number one pick in the draft is in their future. For now, they must slog through a forgettable season with an offense that is the second-worst in baseball.

Luis Robert Jr. might not be on the team after the month concludes. When a team is this bad, they usually will trade their best player, and the rumors are swirling. But in the meantime, he remains a member of the Sox and is batting .236 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 23 runs. Andrew Vaughn can also be a productive hitter at the plate. Significantly, he is hitting .237 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 34 runs. Tommy Pham hopes to produce at the plate. He is batting .264 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 31 runs.

Cannon has had three quality starts in his past six outings. He takes the mound for a team that is 22nd in team ERA. When Cannon finishes, he hopes to hand the lead over to a bullpen that is the third-worst in baseball. If the Sox somehow get a lead into the ninth, they may go to Michael Kopech, who is 2-8 with a 5.05 ERA with nine saves in 14 chances.

The White Sox will cover the spread if their offense can produce some big innings. Then, they need a good outing out of Cannon and for the bullpen to avoid collapsing.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are having a good season and came out of the All-Star Break with a 52-45 record. Still, they are two games behind the final wildcard spot and have some work to do. Their offense is 11th in overall hitting but just 17th in home runs. Ultimately, they have some good hitters who need to do more.

Bobby Witt Jr. is a power threat and can do everything and anything at the plate. He comes into the weekend with a batting average of .323 with an on-base percentage of .369. Also, he has 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 75 runs, along with 22 stolen bases. Vinnie Pasquantino is solid at the plate and drives in many runners. Significantly, he is batting .246 with 11 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 41 runs. Salvador Perez has been a good hitter at the plate and hopes to continue his run. He is hitting .282 with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 38 runs.

Singer has had two quality starts in his last four outings. He leads a fourth-place rotation that has been very effective at fooling hitters. When Singer finishes his outing, he will hand the ball over to a bullpen that ranks 21st in the majors. James McArthur is their closer and has been inconsistent, going 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA with 17 saves in 21 chances.

The Royals will cover the spread if Witt and friends can bash the baseball and take an early lead. Then, they need another good outing from Singer.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals are 6-1 against the Sox this season and 5-2 against the spread against them. Additionally, they are the third-best team in the majors at covering the spread and the best at home. We like Singer on the mound and do not like the Sox at all, especially given how badly they have struggled at the plate. Expect the Royals to come in firing and drive in numerous runs to cover the spread at home in this one.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+102)