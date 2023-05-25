It is game one of an AL Central clash as the Chicago White Sox visits the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Tigers pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

The White Sox have won seven of their last ten, and are starting to make up ground in the AL Central. Over the last three series, they have taken two of three from the Guardians twice, while also sweeping the Royals. The White Sox have been pitching great as well. They have allowed just 15 runs to be scored in their last nine games. The Tigers are still in second place in the AL Central, and just took two of three from the Royals. They are 5-5 in their last ten games, but it took a late rally to get them the win over the Royals last night. The offense has been hit or miss recently. In their five wins, they have scored 31 runs. In their five losses, they have scored just seven.

Here are the White Sox-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Tigers Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+116)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Tigers

TV: NBCSCH/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox pitching has been solid as of late, and most of the year. They are fourth in the majors in strikeouts overall, but it has been a lot of work from the starters. The bullpen ERA is second to last in the majors at 5.19, as many of the primary bullpen arms are still injured. Hoping to go late into the game today will be Lucas Giolito. Gioltio is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA so far this year. He has that ERA down in May, as he is 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts this month. Last time out he went six innings, striking out four, and giving up just one run. That one run was a home run though, and he has given up a long ball in each of his last four games.

Hoping to lead the charge for run support is Luis Robert Jr. He is expected to be back from injury in this one and hoping to pick up where he left off. So far in May, Robert Jr. is hitting .360 with an on-base percentage of .429. He has driven in 16 runs this month and eight home runs. In May, he has a 1.202 OPS and has been a main factor for the White Sox offense.

Hoping to get back on track today will be Jake Burger. Before May 21st, Burger was hitting .407 this month, but he has gone 0-15 since, and that has dropped his batting average on the month to .262. Strikeouts have been the major concern for him, as he has struck out 10 times in his last five games. When Burger is making contact, he is hitting well, but that has not happened as of late.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers will be hoping to get to Giolito early in this one so they can face the White Sox’s suspect bullpen. Leading that charge will be Riley Greene. Riley Greene has been getting hot recently. In May, he is hitting .373 with an OBP of .434. In that time, he has scored 12 runs and driven in ten. He has also scored 12 runs this month. When he scored a run this month, the Tigers are 10-0. When he fails to score, the Tigers are just 2-7. Riley Green has been the cog that is making this machine run this month, and if he can pick up a few more hits today, it could mean another win for the Tigers.

Matt Vierling has had a great week at the plate that he hopes to continue. In his last six games, he is 10 for 24 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs. Vierling is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, and having a nice turnaround after going just 1 for 28 earlier this month.

On the hill, today for the Tigers will be Alex Faedo. Faedo has only started three games this year and has given up three runs in each of them. One of the games did have an unearned run, but that was also the game he only won 4.2 innings. In his three games, he has given up five home runs and 12 hits, but the control has been good, walking just one batter.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The White Sox have the far better pitcher on the mound today. They are also the better-hitting team as of late. With Robert Jr. back in this one, expect them to score some runs. Faedo gives up the long ball, so Burger may be due for a big homerun in this one. With that, take the White Sox in this game.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+116)