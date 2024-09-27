ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the White Sox in game one of their series with the Tigers on Fridays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

White Sox-Tigers Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Casey Mize

Garrett Crochet (6-12) with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Garrett Crochet allowed one hit and struck out eight without walking a batter over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

2024 Road Splits: Garrett Crochet has been worse on the road than at home where he is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

Casey Mize (2-6) with a 4.36 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Casey Mize took the loss against the Philadelphia Phillies allowing 3 earned runs on 9 hits through 4.1 innings while striking out 10.

2024 Home Splits: Casey Mize has been better at home than on the road where despite his 0-3 record has a 4.02 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Tigers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +144

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the White Sox head to Detroit for a crucial divisional matchup on Friday, all eyes will be on the pitching duel between Chicago's rising star Garrett Crochet and the Tigers' Casey Mize. Despite being on the road, the White Sox have a clear edge in this contest.

Crochet has been nothing short of sensational this season, boasting a 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and an impressive 203 strikeouts over 142 innings. The 25-year-old southpaw has consistently demonstrated his ability to dominate opposing lineups, and the Tigers' offense should prove no exception.

On the other side, Casey Mize has struggled to find his footing, particularly in home games. With a concerning 4.02 ERA at home this year, Mize faces an uphill battle against a potent White Sox lineup. The White Sox offense, known for its power and consistency, should be able to capitalize on Mize's road struggles. Look for key hitters in the Chicago lineup to put pressure on Mize early and often, potentially forcing an early exit.

Defensively, the White Sox have shown improvement throughout the season, which should provide additional support for Crochet's efforts on the mound. Given Crochet's dominant form, Mize's road woes, and the overall strength of the White Sox roster, Chicago is poised to secure a victory in this Friday matchup, further solidifying their position in the competitive AL Central race.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Tigers prepare to host the White Sox on Friday, all signs point to a potential upset at Comerica Park, with Casey Mize poised to outshine Garrett Crochet in this divisional clash.

Mize, the former first-overall pick, has shown flashes of brilliance this season. Despite a rocky start, he's been steadily improving, as evidenced by his recent performance against the Twins where he hurled six scoreless innings. This outing demonstrated Mize's ability to mix his pitches effectively, particularly his splitter, which proved to be a potent weapon.

The home-field advantage could play a crucial role for Mize. In his career, he's shown a tendency to perform better at Comerica Park, where he feels more comfortable and can leverage the park's dimensions to his advantage. On the other side, while Crochet has been impressive this season, there are signs that the White Sox may be managing his workload. Recent outings have seen a reduction in his pitch count, which could limit his effectiveness and duration in this game.

The Tigers' offense, which recently exploded for 11 runs against these same White Sox, seems to have found its groove. If they can carry this momentum into Friday's game, they could provide Mize with the run support he needs to secure a victory. Moreover, the White Sox have struggled on the road this season, particularly against right-handed pitchers like Mize. This gives the Tigers a strategic edge in this matchup.

While both teams are vying for a position in the competitive AL Central, the Tigers have more to prove and more to gain from this series. With Mize on the mound and the home crowd behind them, expect the Tigers to come out swinging and secure a crucial victory in this Friday night showdown.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing AL Central showdown, expect a closely contested battle between the Tigers and White Sox. Casey Mize's recent improvements suggest he's ready to deliver a strong performance, potentially outdueling the talented Garrett Crochet. The Tigers' offense, buoyed by their recent success against Chicago, should provide enough run support to keep them in the game. While Crochet has been impressive this season, the familiarity of the Tigers' hitters with his repertoire could lead to some crucial hits. Ultimately, this game may come down to bullpen management and late-inning heroics. In a nail-biting finish, look for the Tigers to edge out a victory, with Mize earning a quality start and the Detroit bullpen holding on for the win.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers ML (-172), Under 7.5 (-122)