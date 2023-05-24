Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. missed the team’s game on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians due to tweaking a quad muscles in the outfield on Tuesday night, but he is expected to be ready to play on Thursday, manager Pedro Grifol said, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times.

“Tomorrow I’m expecting him to be ready to play,” Pedro Grifol said, via Van Schouwen. “If not, if he needs a day he needs a day. He’s ran hard the first month and a half of the season.”

Grifol noted that Luis Robert Jr. was due for a day off in this series against the Guardians or in the coming days.

“We was going to get a day off here today, tomorrow, at some point in the next few days,” Grifol said, via Van Schouwen. “It just so happened it happened last night and he gets it today.”

Robert tweaked the quad muscle when picking up Jose Ramirez’s triple and making an awkward turn when throwing to the infield.

The White Sox picked up a 6-0 win in the series finale against the Guardians, winning the series. The win brings them to 21-30, which while not great, puts them back in striking range of climbing the standings in the American League Central. They are now a game behind the Guardians, 2.5 games behind the Tigers, and five games back of the Twins.

Robert has had a very strong start to the season, and the news from Grifol is great news for White Sox fans who hope the team can continue its climb back into contending for the American League Central.