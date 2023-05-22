The Chicago White Sox were wiped off the face of the baseball world a few weeks ago in the midst of a dreadful first month of the season. Baseball is a funny game though, where one good week could turn a team’s season around.

The White Sox are coming off their first sweep of the 2023 season and a 5-1 week. Despite a 19-29 record and plenty more negatives than positives to share, outfielder Andrew Benintendi said Chicago is still confident they can compete for a division title.

“Coming out of spring training, your hopes are always high, and you never really know what’s going to happen. But in the spring, we definitely thought we could be a team that competes and wins a division, and we all still think that and that’s what we’re striving for,” Benintendi said.

The White Sox were 8-21 entering May. They’re 11-9 in the second full month of the season so far, fighting for a winning month to jumpstart their season before summer hits. Chicago is 6.5 games back of first place in the AL Central.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrew Benintendi himself has enjoyed recent success at the plate. He currently has an eight-game hitting streak and is hitting .278 in May. He said that winning keeps everyone’s attitudes afloat.

“It’s been better. Obviously, winning takes care of everything. The more games we win, the better everybody’s attitude is (and the better everybody) feels,” Benintendi said. “No one’s going to put more pressure on us than we do ourselves. So we’ve just got to go out there, play and have fun and win games.”

The White Sox have been doing more winning than usual lately. It’ll be interesting to see where Chicago stands in a couple of weeks.